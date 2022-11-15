Not much change in night temperatures over next few days: Met

Lucknow : The winter chill is setting in. The state capital on Monday saw its minimum temperature drop to 13.8 degrees Celsius. Faizabad, meanwhile, recorded the lowest mercury level of 10.5 degrees Celsius.

“The drop in temperature is largely due to strong westerly winds that prevail over the state at present. There will be no significant change in night temperatures over the next few days,” said Mohd Danish, chief of the meteorological office in Lucknow.

Lucknow is likely to experience mist/shallow fog on Tuesday morning and clear skies later in the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures touching 29 and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Met department.

Elsewhere in the state, Najibabad and Churk experienced 11.4, Bareilly 11.5, Meerut and Shahajhanpur 12, Fursatganj 12.1, Sultanpur 12.2, Varanasi 12.4, Gorakhpur 13, Jhansi 13.5, Kanpur and Barabanki 13.6, and Prayagraj and Hamirpur 14.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, doctors said the present climatic conditions could cause health issues among people with respiratory disorders and low immunity. “The difference between day and night temperatures, which is about 15 degrees Celsius, could cause health issues, particularly among those suffering from respiratory illness. It is better for the elderly and people with poor immunity to avoid early morning walks. Choose a time that is later in the morning,” said Dr Vinod Jain, former dean (paramedical) of the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

