Notice to Ludhiana police chief for inaction against modified silencers of bikes

The notice was issued after an RTI activist, Rohit Sabharwal, filed a contempt petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal says they have initiated action against such violators. (HT file photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal in a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles in the city without properly fitted silencers.

The notice was issued after an RTI activist, Rohit Sabharwal, filed a contempt petition before the court.

The petition was filed against three respondents — Dinkar Gupta, DGP, Punjab Police; Sharad Satya Chauhan, additional DGP (traffic), Punjab Police; and Rakesh Agrawal.

In the petition filed by Sabharwal, it was highlighted that the high court had earlier directed all SSPs, SPs and DSPs in the state of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh to ensure that motorcycles throughout the state are duly fitted with silencers to avoid noise pollution and menace. The court had also issued directions to the officers to take necessary action against the owners of Royal Enfield (Bullet) motorcycles if they are found running their vehicle with an illegal exhaust.

“It was the duty of the respondents to ensure that the Bullet motorcycles are running in Ludhiana without any modification made in their silencers. But the respondents have failed to act against the violators and a large number of Bullet motorcycles fitted with illegal exhaust or without silences are running in the city,” mentioned Sabharwal while adding that this is not only leading to extreme level of noise pollution, but also causes nuisance to the people standing nearby or crossing these bikes.

It also causes shock to the people when they suddenly hear such an extreme loud noise coming out of these illegal installed exhausts, he added.

Sabharwal said despite several representations, the respondents failed to curb this menace.

Meanwhile, Agrawal said that the Ludhiana police on February 22 had initiated action against such violators and announced registration of FIRs.

