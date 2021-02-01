Now, a special postal cover on UP’s R-Day Ram Temple tableau

UP’s winning tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi will be immortalised with a special postal cover. The department of posts, in association with Sangam Philatelic Club which is preparing the design, has begun work on the special postal cover.

The tableau, depicting the Ram Temple, was adjudged the best and awarded by Union minister Kiren Rijiju on January 28. Its theme was “Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh”.

“The plan is to issue the special postal cover by March 2021 and donate funds generated through its sale for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” said Sangam Philatelic Club general secretary M Gulrez.

“Our team is working on the design of the proposed special postal cover. The documents will soon be sent to chief post master general-Lucknow for approval,” he added.

Gulrez said that the plan is to print 5,000 to 10,000 of these special postal covers as part of the initiative. However, the final numbers and the cost of the cover would be decided only after the approval of the proposal by the department of posts, he said.

This will not be the first time that the department of posts and Sangam Philatelic Club are bringing out a special postal cover on Lord Ram. A special postal cover, in honour of “Shri Ramlala Temple’ of Ayodhya, was released at the head post office, Civil Lines, Prayagraj, on Diwali eve in November 2020. The special cover was conceived by M Gulrez and designed by Rajiv Mishra of Sangam city.