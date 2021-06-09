Now, B Tech computer science in Hindi at AKTU colleges

B Tech students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University and associated colleges will now be able to study computer science in Hindi. This is in accordance with the New Education Policy that promotes teaching in the mother tongue so students may grasp what is being taught in class with ease.

In its academic council meeting held on Wednesday, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University gave its consent to teach computer science in Hindi, said vice chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak who chaired the meeting.

The vice chancellor said a few private colleges have also shown interest to run the computer science course at the undergraduate level in Hindi. Their request was in sync with the New Education Policy and hence it was approved by the academic council.

“The B Tech course in Hindi will help students coming from remote, rural backgrounds. Now it will be easy for them to study the subject in their own language,” said Vineet Kansal, pro vice-chancellor, AKTU and director, Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow.

But there are a few hurdles to overcome as B Tech computer science books in Hindi are presently unavailable in the market. “It was felt that once a few colleges start B Tech in Hindi, then publishers will be encouraged to start printing books in Hindi or translate English books,” he said.

An official said, “The New Education Policy approved by the Centre last year puts a focus on students’ mother tongue as the medium of instruction while emphasising that no language should be imposed on anyone. The policy document states that since children learn and grasp non-trivial concepts more quickly in the language spoken at home, which is often the mother tongue, it should preferably be the medium of instruction.”

M Tech courses in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Simultaneously, approval was given to start M Tech courses in artificial intelligence and data science from the upcoming session at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow.

Further in accordance with the New Education Policy, approval was given to IET to conduct two non-credit research-based courses in BTech. These courses include Practices and Ethical Issues in Research and Research Methodology.

Besides, to comply with the New Education Policy, the university has given permission to conduct courses in five new branches in emerging areas. These include artificial intelligence and data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, computer science and design, automation and robotics and MBA innovation entrepreneurship and venture development.

Along with this, it was also decided to provide the benefit of the Homi Bhabha Teaching Fellowship of the University to the PhD students of the Centre for Advanced Studies of the University.

In the meeting, approval was given for reimbursement of expenses incurred in internship to the students of the University’s Center for Advanced Studies, said Asheesh Misra, university spokesman.