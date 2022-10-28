Now, budding techies to learn lessons in community service

Apart from their regular subjects, the budding techies of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) will also learn the topics like ‘Life skills through community service’; courtesy, the Vijanana Bharti (VIBHA) with which the III-A signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Thursday.

Under the pact, both the institutes will jointly organise orientation camps for students of IIIT-A admitted in academic session 2022.

Acting director, IIIT-A Prof RS Verma and national secretary, VIBHA Praveen Ramdas signed the MoU on the behalf of their respective institutions.

Prof Neetesh Purohit, dean (academics) and Dr Satish Singh, registrar (acting) represented IIIT-A while Shreyanshji, Sangthan Mantri Kashi Prant represented VIBHA on the occasion.

Notably, IIIT-A has started the orientation camp course from academic year 2020 for its students whereas Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) is the organisation leading a science movement with Swadeshi spirit at all-India level.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) linked VIBHA will join IIIT-A as a knowledge partner for conducting orientation camp course and this MoU will be legally and fully binding on them for the duration of 5 years, thereafter it may be suitably revised, informed IIIT-A’s acting director Prof RS Verma.

In BTech Part-1 classes, subject titled “India’s contribution to ethics, values, science, technology and spirituality” and in BTech part-2 the subject “Life skills through community service” will be taught to the students as part of the orientation camp.

Prof Neetesh Purohit, coordinator of IIIT-A’s flexible academic programme said that in part-1, expert lectures on a variety of topics are organised, and participation in many standard events of IIIT-A and outside is also undertaken.

A few selected NGOs and equivalent organisations which are operating in India with a larger objective of serving the society and the nation, are also assigned to each student for conducting community services, he explained.