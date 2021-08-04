Now, cops to get lessons in soft skills

PRAYAGRAJ: To present a better image of the men in khaki among the public and bridge the gap between them, the new Uttar Pradesh director general of police is taking steps to polish police behaviour. In this context, the DGP has issued instructions to give them special training.

Now, 200 policemen will be imparted behavioural skills online by experts.

Rude and violent behaviour by cops often causes problems and brings embarrassment to their superiors. Moreover, it displays the image of cops as being bad-tempered and unfriendly.

In a recent incident, an argument took place between a trader and a sub inspector in Chowk area and the SI slapped the trader, causing outrage among other traders. The Vyapar Mandal leaders reached Kotwali and demanded action against the SI.

A high court official and his family were stopped near Azad Park while they were going in their car. The inspector posted at Colonelganj police station told them to use alternate route but did not give any reason. The inspector also allegedly misbehaved with the official. Police officials were summoned over the issue following which the inspector was suspended.

Similar incidents are frequently reported from different parts of the district. Complaints of misbehaviour are common during vehicle checking drives and raids.

Taking serious note of such complaints, DGP Mukul Goel has asked senior police officials of the state to provide behavioural training to policemen to make them people friendly..

SSP Sarvshrestha Tripathi said soon policemen would be given training to improve their soft skills and attitude towards citizens. As it was not possible for a large number of cops to assemble due to Covid threat, they would be given online training in batches of 200.

During Kumbh 2019, month-long special training sessions were conducted for policemen to train them how to behave with devotees from across the globe. The training included personality development and soft skills.