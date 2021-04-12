Now, Dhankar faces black flags at Kaithal event

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit chief OP Dhankar on Sunday faced protests from farmers when he reached Kaithal to attend a programme organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Amid heavy police deployment and barricading, the farmers showed black flags to the saffron party leader as soon as he arrived at the venue. The agitating farmers also tried to jump the barricades. Police personnel deployed at the spot were seen struggling to contain the crowd but no incidents of violence were reported.

BKU (Charuni)’s Kaithal unit president Hoshiar Singh Gill said the farmers will continue to protest against the BJP-JJP leaders till the three “anti-farmer” laws are repealed.

Gill also accused the BJP-led state government of trying to divide people on the basis of religion and caste by organising programmes “on the pretext of honouring great personalities like Bhim Rao Ambedkar”.

Reacting to the incident, Dhankar said the government has already agreed to make amendments in the three laws, and holding such protests is wrong and will lead to losses for farmers in the long run. “The new laws are not going to have any impact on the minimum support price (MSP) or mandi system. It is wrong to start agitations on flimsy predictions,” he added.

The former agriculture minister of Haryana further said the farmers should protest against the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab for not purchasing sugarcane at rates par with Haryana. He also asked the Capt government to procure bajra and mustard on MSP like Haryana.

Earlier during an interaction with mediapersons, Dhankar was quizzed about the registration of FIRs against journalists. He replied, “There may be some differences with cops but the courts are open and anybody can go there to get justice.”

The minister was joined by minister of state for women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhanda and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini at the event.