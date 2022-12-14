Now, formative assessment for UP Board students

In a first, formative assessment will be done for more than 1 crore students of classes 9 to 12 studying in around 28,000 schools affiliated to UP Board across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, as the Board is formally known, has already prepared a format to incorporate subject-wise formative assessment tools and techniques such as debates, group discussions, making models, charts, visual presentations, role-plays etc, for this mission by organising workshops, informed UP Board officials aware of the move.

Confirming the development, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that in this regard all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) have been formally directed that students will undergo formative assessment according to the prepared format.

“In the initial phase formative assessment will be implemented in other classes in a phased manner starting with class 9 students of the state from the next academic session itself,” he added.

In the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, emphasis has been laid on formative assessment for the development of the students.

Formative assessment is a continuous process along with classroom teaching. This evaluation is not done after learning, but simultaneously along with learning. Its purpose is to simultaneously asses the level of learning of the students and the understanding of the subject matter being taught to them during the teaching process itself, officials shared.

This would enable the teacher concerned to get ongoing feedback of the effectiveness of his/her teaching technique and on the basis of this the teacher can make necessary changes in his/her teaching plan and technique. Based on this assessment, it will also help in planning suitable remedial teaching for the weak students, they added.

We hope that the teaching-learning process can be further improved by using formative assessment, the officials said.