Now free yoga, meditation lessons for Allahabad University students, teachers and staff

Now over 23,000 students along with over 400 teachers and 689 non-teaching staff and officials will now get lessons in yoga and meditation at the hands of experts—free of cost.

Allahabad University (AU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Heartfulness Education Trust to make this possible, informed varsity officials.

Heartfulness Education strives to help teachers and students to live a balanced, purposeful, and happy life using its specialised practices so that they are equipped to contribute towards sustainable school reform and community citizenship, they added.

“Yoga is being propagated and disseminated through Heartfulness in a scientific manner all over the world including India and now following the signing of the MoU, teachers, students, officers and employees of AU will also be learning the scientific method of meditation and will also get acquainted with the effective form of Yoga as per the Indian tradition of knowledge,” informed AU public relations officer Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The MoU was formally signed on Monday. Vice-chancellor of Allahabad University Prof Sangita Srivastava on the signing of the MoU said that Yogic science is vital for the physical and spiritual development of man.

“India is the land of Yoga, which is being propagated and disseminated through Heartfulness in a scientific manner all over the world. This MoU will help teachers, students, officers and employees of Allahabad University to learn the scientific method of meditation. They will also get acquainted with the effective form of yoga that would help them deal with stress, and pressures more effectively. This will enable them to excel in all aspects of life,” she added.

Registrar of Allahabad University Prof Narendra Kumar Shukla handed over the signed copy of the MoU to the centre coordinator and zonal coordinator of Shri Ramchandra Mission, Pratima Srivastava.

On this occasion, Smita Agarwal, owner of Yatrik Hotel and Kamini Mittal, Heartfulness Trainer besides Prof Anil Pratap Giri, Department of Sanskrit, Allahabad University were present.

Prof Anil Pratap Giri has been designated as the nodal officer on behalf of the University for this initiative.

“This course would be provided free of charge to students, faculty, and staff of AU. Initially, it will start from the Sanskrit department and will then be extended to students who have opted national service scheme as volunteers. In the next phase it would then be extended to all other students, teachers and employees of the central university,” Prof Kapoor said.

The sessions would be available online as well as offline modes, she added.

