Home / Cities / Others / Now, Kerala logs 13 cases of Zika virus
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Kerala on Thursday reported 13 Zika virus cases in Thiruvananthapuram district, said the state health department
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:34 AM IST
HT Image

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Kerala on Thursday reported 13 Zika virus cases in Thiruvananthapuram district, said the state health department. Among 13 infected, six are health workers, it said. This is the first time Zika virus has been detected in the state.

The health ministry said there is no need to panic and massive vector control measures are being launched to check the new virus. Doctors said those afflicted experience mild fever, vomiting, headache and rashes in the body. The virus is transmitted through the Aedes mosquitoes that also spread dengue. Experts said there is no specific vaccine or treatment to the disease but it can be treated with some of the anti-vitriolic drugs.

According to the World Health Organisation, the first case of Zika virus was reported in Gujarat in 2017 and in 2018 over 100 cases were reported in Rajasthan. Experts said during pregnancy, the virus can trigger birth defects in the newborn and it can also lead to Gullain Barre Syndrome in adults, a form of temporary paralysis, especially on limbs. The virus was first noticed in Africa.

