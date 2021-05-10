Now, Ludhiana Covid patients’ kin scramble for oxygen flow meter

While the oxygen crisis is not over yet, the shortage of flow meters has further added to the problems of Covid-19 patients and their kin, who are now left with little chance to catch a breath during their fight against the virus.

An oxygen flow meter is a device that measures the flow of oxygen from an oxygen-dispensing unit to the user of the oxygen. The regulator valve usually has gauges like an oxygen flow and a pressure meter.

If they are lucky enough to arrange an oxygen cylinder, chances are they may still end up struggling to arrange a flow meter.

The shortage of flow meters and regulators can be gauged from the fact that the suppliers of these equipment are now reaching out to those who have successfully defeated Covid-19 so as to buy back the equipment at double the rates.

Not only this, but hospitals are also being contacted to see if they have any broken flow meters or regulators that can be fixed.

Lockdown hits supply

Rishi Sood, a medical equipment trader, said, “It is an unprecedented situation. Like tocilizumab and remdesivir, there is now an acute shortage of oxygen flow meters and regulators, an essential product to operate the oxygen cylinder.”

“The equipment was being supplied from Delhi and Kolkata but due to the lockdown in many places, many of the products are stuck in transit. Now, there is a waiting period of nearly a month for delivery of fresh stock,” said Sood.

While the flow meter made in Kolkata is costlier, the ones made in Delhi are sold at affordable rates, said Sood.

Hoarding, panic-buying also a problem

According to Ludhiana district chemist association general secretary GS Grover, hoarding and black-marketing are also leading to the shortage. The equipment which was being sold for ₹1,000 a few months ago is now being sold for ₹2, 500 to ₹3,000 in wholesale markets and for nearly ₹10,000 in retail markets.

Rishi Sood added that panic buying is also to be blamed. “Earlier, only those patients who were sick and required oxygen used to buy the product but now residents are indulging in panic- buying, which has also resulted in a shortage,” said Sood.

‘No luck online too’

Vikas Malhotra, a resident of BRS Nagar, said, “I tried medical shops near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital but no one seemed to have a flow meter. I even tried my luck online but it was not available there either. Finally, a friend sourced it through one of his contacts.”

Punjab chemist association general secretary GS Chawla said, “The government must look into the matter and take action against those indulging in hoarding.”