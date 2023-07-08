Now, microsurgeries possible at SRN Hosp in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ The plastic surgery department of city-based Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital is now fully equipped to handle cases where people accidentally dismember a part of their body -- be it their fingers, hand, or leg. Doctors at the facility will now be able to re-attach the cut-off parts through microsurgeries.

So far, 1,200 such operations have been performed at the facility. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high-end microscope, purchased from France, has started functioning at the department and now microscopic surgeries can be performed at SRN Hospital, said hospital officials. “The state-of-the-art microscope costs around ₹50 lakh and was procured by the hospital in 2020 but because of the pandemic, things got delayed. Now, that situation has become normal and there is ample space in the department, we have started performing surgeries using this equipment,” said the head of the Department of Plastic Surgery at SRN Hospital, Dr Mohit Jain.

He further said that patients should reach the department within six hours of the accident only then the part, which has been cut off from the body, can be reattached. “With the facility in place, we can reattach the severed body parts, the only condition is that the patient should be brought to the hospital within six hours of the accident, otherwise it becomes difficult to connect that organ,” said Dr Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, the facility will come in handy for doctors who want to restructure and give proper shape to the face of mouth cancer patients. “Because of mouth cancer, the infected part of the mouth has to be removed and the damaged part is repaired again with the help of hi-tech equipment. For this, through plastic surgery, the flesh of the thigh is removed and transplanted from the throat to the jaw,” he pointed out.

It is restructured in such a way that the face does not look distorted, along with this, plastic surgery of other parts of the body including ears, nose, and lips is also being done. So far, 1,200 such operations have been performed at the facility. Such surgeries which cost lakhs of rupees in metro cities are being done here at a very low cost, Dr Jain added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON