Now, pilot escort for Oxygen express

The Indian Railways has decided to escort all Oxygen tanker-carrying special trains under South Eastern Railway (SER) zone and enhance strategic force deployment in wake of the recent Maoist sabotage of rail track on Howrah-Mumbai main line, especially after investigation found that highly explosive ammonium nitrate was used in the blast, senior Railway security officials said on Wednesday.

“We are providing pilot escort by light engine to all Oxygen Express trains in Chakradharpur and Kharagpur divisions, as Oxygen is now a national requirement. All passengers trains will also be escorted at strategic timings. We are also enhancing strategic deployment of forces, intensive patrolling and boosting up intelligence sharing with state police,” DB Kasar, SER chief security commissioner cum RPF IG, said.

Members of banned extremist faction CPI(Maoist) on Monday blew one meter of rail track on Howrah-Mumbai main line between Sonua and Lotapahar stations under Chakradharpur division of SER.

Earlier in the day, Kasar inspected the blast site and was scheduled to have a series of meetings with Railway, RPF and state police officers in the next two days.“A comprehensive investigation is going on, as prima facie looked to be a part of larger game plan involving Maoist massacre of 22 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh, support to farmers’ protest etc. The banners and pamphlets clearly mentioned both,” said Kasar.

Another senior railway security officer said the blasting on the rail track came off as a major concern because preliminary investigation found that they used highly explosive ammonium nitrate instead of steel can IEDs. “The pieces of the track were blown as far as 35m away,” he said.

Maoist squads led by Central Committee Member Patiram Majhi alias Anal da, carrying a reward of ₹1 crore on his head, and Suresh Munda, carrying ₹10 lakh reward, are active under Sonua-Chakradharpur belt.

