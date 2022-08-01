Now, police teams tracing Atiq’s son Umar; Ali’s aides still at large

After the surrender of Ali Ahmed, younger son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, before the district court on Saturday, the police are now making efforts to arrest four of his aides who are still at large. Moreover, the police teams will also expedite their efforts to trace the whereabouts of Atiq’s eldest son Umar who is dodging not only the Uttar Pradesh police but also the CBI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umar is wanted in abduction and assault of Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Agarwal in 2018. It is alleged that Mohit Agarwal was abducted from his residence in Lucknow and taken to Deoria Jail where he was attacked by Atiq and his henchmen and was forced to transfer his firms in their names. An FIR was lodged against Atiq, Umar and others at Lucknow but later Umar’s name was removed from the case during investigations.

However, CBI included his name in the FIR when the investigation of the case was handed over to the agency. Despite continuous raids, Umar remained out of police and CBI net following which a reward of ₹2 lakh was declared on his arrest.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj police are making fresh attempts to arrest Ali’s four accomplices who were named in the FIR by property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu. Zeeshan has alleged that he was at his farmhouse in Andhipur area when Ali and ten of his aides attacked him and his kin. Ali forced him to talk to his father Atiq Ahmed lodged in Ahmedabad Jail who demanded ₹5 crore as extortion from him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his complaint, an FIR was lodged against 11 persons.

Kareli police arrested Mohd Saif aka Maya and Mohd Ahad on the same day of the incident while the rest of them, including Ali, were on the run. Later, one of the accused Phullu surrendered before the court while Imran and Sanjay were granted anticipatory bail by the court. However, Mohd Asaad, Arif aka Kachholi, Talib and Aman were still at large and a reward of ₹25,000 each was declared on their arrest.

SHO Kareli Arvind Gautam said efforts were underway to trace them. Chargesheet has been filed at the court on the basis of arrests made earlier, he added.

It is worth mentioning that a case of issuing threats to PDA officials during a speech at a rally of AIMIM is also lodged against Ali at Kareli police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said Ali’s statement would be recorded at Naini Central Jail where he is being lodged. Police will apply for his remand if anything related to the case is to be recovered.