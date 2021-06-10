Now, postman to update/link mobile number with Aadhaar card

Updating or linking phone number with Aaadhar card has got easier, especially for those living in remote areas, with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) rolling out a facility wherein local postman will be able to do the same right at one’s doorstep, said officials.

Till now, people had to visit designated bank branches or post offices for getting the same updated. The service would be beneficial to residents of remote villages where often Aadhaar cards are not linked to phone numbers that leads to great inconvenience to people in getting details on the cards updated or secure a duplicate in case of loss of card.

IPPB, which was established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100% equity owned by Government of India in 2018 and tasked with removing barriers for the ‘unbanked’ and ‘underbanked’, and reach the last mile leveraging a network comprising 155,000 post offices (135,000 in rural areas) and 300,000 postal employees across India, has launched this facility in all branch post offices of Allahabad division of Indian Post from this month, said officials.

The service will be provided through IPPB bank branch and over 350 plus grameen dak sevaks and postmen across Prayagraj and Kausambhi districts.

IPPB offers Aadhaar services through banking service providers via mobile handsets in post offices and at doorsteps of clients as part of Child Enrolment Lite Client (CELC) services.

Developed by Unique Identification Authority of India, CELC services enables citizens to add/update mobile number with Aadhaar cards and enrolling children below 5 years for issuing Aadhaar cards.

Currently, IPPB is providing only mobile updation services for customers.

Speaking on the initiative, Sanjay D Akhade, senior superintendent of post offices, Allahabad Division said, “Through Aadhaar the government has been able to reach out to crores of people and facilitate delivery of direct benefit transfer under various schemes such as LPG – Pahal, MGNREGS etc-- into their bank accounts. Mobile updation is another significant customer-centric initiative from IPPB that will help financially disadvantaged citizens in underserved and unbanked areas of the districts.”