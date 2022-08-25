Now pvt firms can also run secondary schools in U.P.

Now private companies will also be able to run secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has made big changes in its recognition granting conditions for schools. The most important change is that now a company registered under Chapter VIII of the Companies Act 2013 will also be able to bag recognition for running a school in the state, informed UP Board officials.

Till now, only an institution registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or a trust was allowed to run a secondary school in UP, they added.

However, a company in the guidelines means an institution which shall not run a school for profit, officials made it clear.

The Board, counted among the largest examination conducting bodies in the world on account of total examinees appearing in its exams, has shared its new school recognition granting policy on its website www.upmsp.edu.in on Tuesday.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla while confirming the move said, “Anyone wishing to give any suggestion for addition or amendment in this proposed new revised system can do so through an e-mail sent on upmsp@rediffmail.com by August 28.”

In UP, companies have been running schools in the past too, but for this they had to register under the Societies Registration Act 1860 or form a trust.

Apart from this, under the new guidelines for unaided private secondary schools, the amount of endowment fund has also been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹5 lakh.

There is also a big change in the land requirement for schools in both urban and rural areas as per the new guidelines.

Under the BSP government, the then secondary education minister Ranganath Mishra had made a provision of a school having at least 650 square metres of land in the urban area to bag recognition. This has now been increased to 3000 sqm matching the CBSE norms. Similarly, for rural areas, instead of 2,000 sqm, the school wishing to get recognition for operation would need at least 6,000 square metres of land.

Officials shared that with the formal adoption of the new school recognition guidelines by UP Board, the way will now be cleared for granting recognition to new high schools which has been stalled for past three years in the state. New recognition was not being granted due to non-amendment in the Act. Institutions across the state meeting all the set criteria are waiting for past three years to bag recognition.

What’s New:

Recognition will also be given on registered lease deed of land for 30 years.

An engineer of the rank of assistant engineer or above will also be a member of the Recognition Granting Committee.

Sanitary pads and incinerators will have to be arranged for girl child.

There should not be high tension electrical wires above the school premises.

Rain harvesting system will be mandatory in the school.

A computer room with at least 25 computers a must.

A smart class with audio-video projector, large screen a must.

Barrier-free access and facilities for the handicapped students.

Every day attendance of the teacher and students will have to be recorded on the website of UP Board.

The construction of the school building will need to be done as per latest safety standards of National Building Code-2005.

