Now regularise water connections by paying a nominal fine
Now regularise water connections by paying a nominal fine

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:27 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an amnesty scheme to help regularise illegal residential and commercial water connections by paying a fine. The standing committee of the corporation had given its nod to the scheme two months ago but the civic administration took time to frame the details and take proper approval.

Aniruddha Pavaskar, head of the water department, said, “The scheme duration is only for three months. Citizens having illegal water connections need to file a written application with their name, address, property details and contact number mentioned. Only water connections having a width of less than one inch will be regularised.” Upon submission of the application, the concerned zone will verify the documents and initiate the regularisation process, as per the water department.

With the PMC fixing nominal charges for regularisation, the civic body is expecting more citizens to come forward to regularise their illegal water connections. The corporation has appealed to slum-dwellers to support the drive, with elected members urging them to regularise connections in slum areas. There are over 70,000 illegal water connections in the city, as per civic estimates.

