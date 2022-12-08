Now, ropeway at Sangam to attract tourists

In another step aimed towards organising a grand Mahakumbh-2025, the plan to construct a ropeway over Sangam finally seems to be gaining pace.

A representative from the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHML) visited the Sangam area on Wednesday and ascertained the feasibility of the ambitious project being dubbed as game changer in terms of enhancing tourism in the city.

“The representative of NHML visited the Sangam area where the proposed ropeway would be constructed. The proposed point of the ropeway is near the Viman Mandapam temple on the city side, Triveni Push at Arail side (across river Yamuna at Naini side) and ‘Ulta Qila’ on Jhunsi side, across river Ganga,” said CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority and vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Singh Chauhan.

The NHML team will study whether a ropeway can be built at the confluence or not. If it can be constructed, they would work out the finer details as well. Further decision will be taken on the basis of the report submitted by this team, he added.

On November 24, the plan of the ropeway was shown to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting convened in Prayagraj to oversee the preparation of Mahakumbh-2025 and the CM had directed to start its construction from next year.

Officials informed that the representative of NHML discussed in detail all the aspects related to safety in the proposed project and the expected number of users, especially considering the mammoth number of devotees and pilgrims that would be arriving during the Mahakumbh-2025.

“The project would use state-of-the-art technology in terms of safety and since it will only be for tourists and not for transportation, we will ensure the safety of all,” said Chauhan.

The proposal of the ropeway was mulled during Kumbh -2019 also but because of some reasons, the same was delayed. The officials then proposed the same in the recent meeting chaired by the CM, held last month. The visit by the representative of NHML follows the instructions of the CM who has instructed that all the major projects should be started early so that they are completed well before the mega religious fair.