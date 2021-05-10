Now, 2,000 fine in Ludhiana for not adhering to distancing norms

Police have pasted at least 1,000 banners and posters across the city to warn the public of the strict action that will follow if they are caught violating Covid safety protocols.

Police are already collecting ₹1,000 fine from those found without masks. Now, those not adhering to social distancing at public places will be made to shell out ₹2,000.

Special instructions have been issued to shopkeepers and three-wheeler drivers to ensure that they maintain distance among their customers and passengers.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said apart from the fine, police will also file an FIR against the violators if required.

The ADCP said that in Zone-1, they have already lodged 150 FIRs for lockdown violations and issued 900 challans for mask and distancing violations.