Now, violators to receive e-challan for speeding on Ludhiana roads

Decision was taken after the tragic death of three youths who were killed after their car plunged into the Sidhwan Canal
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The traffic police using a LiDAR sensor to measure the speed of vehicles and generate e-challans in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

To deter residents from speeding on city roads, the Ludhiana traffic police have launched e-challaning for violators.

The decision was taken after the tragic death of three youths, including a girl, who died after their car plunged into the Sidhwan Canal on south city road on July 25.

The traffic police already issue e-challans for jumping traffic signals and violating zebra crossing rules.

The police are installing light detection and ranging (LiDAR) speed-measuring sensors to check vehicular movement, especially speeding. The machines also capture the image of the violating vehicle to generate challan. One such machine has been installed on the south city road as a maximum number of complaints of speeding have been received from that area, the police said.

‘Sensor installed on trial basis’

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city and traffic) Deepak Pareek said that the machine has been installed on a trial basis. “The trial will be conducted for a few days and after analysing the results of the machine, more machines will be brought into use and these will be installed at different points on different roads of the city on a random basis.”

The JCP added that as of now there are three such machines with the Ludhiana police commissionerate.

The traffic police will keep changing the locations of the machine, so that it remains a surprise for the residents, forcing them to improve their habit of speeding.

JCP Pareek said that this system will work the same way as the e-challaning process for jumping traffic lights and violating zebra crossing rules. “The device will record the vehicle number and the challan will be sent to the residence of the vehicle owner through post,” he added.

