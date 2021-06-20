NSUI leaders’ expulsion: Probe panel formed, BJP terms Cong as ‘Ramdrohi’

The Congress has initiated a probe into recent expulsion of seven leaders from its students’ wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) for allegedly posting religious chants on its official WhatsApp district unit group, East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) district party president said on Sunday.

Earlier, NSUI state president Syed Aamir Hashmi also formed a probe panel that held a virtual hearing with the expelled leaders in the matter.

“We have formed a five-member panel to probe the matter. Eight student leaders, including the seven expelled ones, have submitted their written submissions to the panel. Now, the opposite party will be asked to present their side; statements of both the sides are being recorded,” Vijay Khan, Jamshedpur district Congress president, said.

Last week, NSUI district president Rose Tirkey expelled seven party workers on charges of promoting factionalism, promoting a particular religion on NSUI’s official WhatsApp group, anti-party activities and social media posts against party line and organisational protocol.

Khan said the probe panel will submit its report within next couple of days and action will be taken as per the party’s constitution. “Everyone has freedom of speech. Hence, we need to see if whatever they have spoken or posted is in violation of the party constitution. We will also probe the circumstances under which the action was taken,” he said.

One of the expelled NSUI leaders Lav Kumar said they have explained that how the action taken against them was wrong for posting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev” on the WhatsApp group. The expelled workers also demanded Tirkey’s removal for her “arbitrary functioning”.

Another expelled leader Kamala Agrawal said they have apprised district Congress president about how they were not given chance to present their case, and were interrogated only with leading questions.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das and former minister CP Singh attacked the Congress, saying that the incident once again exposed the party’s “anti-Ram politics”. “Why does the Congress hate Jai Shri Ram so much? What else to expect from Ramdrohis! They have a long history of opposing Ram Mandir, Ram Setu and even questioning the existence of Lord Ram,” said Das.

“Every leader in Congress is against Ram because it makes Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi happy,” said CP Singh.