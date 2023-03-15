NTA overhauls exam pattern of CUET (UG), sets March 30 as last date for registration

PRAYAGRAJ The National Testing Agency (NTA), which has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), has made some changes to the exam pattern. These changes will be reflected from this year on. The CUET exam score helps candidates get admission for undergraduate courses in all the central universities of the country, including the Allahabad University (AU) and its constituent colleges.

For the academic year 2023-24, NTA has introduced many changes for admissions to UG courses, said AU officials. This time, only 50 out of 60 questions will have to be answered in the third section of general awareness. These will have to be answered in one hour. Last year, the candidates had to answer 60 out of 75 questions in the same time limit, added officials.

“The changes from NTA will be useful for the aspirants who want to pursue higher studies in central universities of the country. Reducing the numbers of mandatory questions will have a major positive impact,” said Professor Jayant Pati, director of admissions at AU.

Like previous year, the CUET question paper will have three sections. The first section will be of language. Candidates will have to answer 40 out of the 50 questions in 45 minutes from this section. Similarly, a candidate would need to answer 40 out of the 50 questions in 45 minutes from the second section of optional subject as well. “The application process of CUET 2023 has started from February 9 and will end on March 30”, added Professor Pati.

The AU official also said that NTA will keep the correction window open between April 1 and April 3. During this period, candidates will be able to make amendments/corrections in the CUET 2023 application form they have filled. The admit card will be issued in the second week of May and the entrance test is to be conducted in 34 cities across the country from May 21 to May 31.

State varsity uploads 17L marksheets, 5L degrees to DigiLocker

In a major achievement, officials of Prayagraj-based Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University have uploaded about 17 lakh marksheets of up to 2021 and more than 5 lakh degrees of its students to DigiLocker. From this session, the process of giving digital marksheets and certificates to the students will also be started.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Akhilesh Kumar Singh, has completed his two-year term on Monday. The VC said that during these two years, academic buildings, hostels and guest houses have been constructed. He added that these units will be made functional before the next academic session. From the next session, 14 new courses will be started in the university -- including courses in law, science and agriculture at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.