NTPC workshop empowers students to become achievers

“I remember the first day of the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) Workshop vividly as my teacher asked me to introduce myself in front of the whole class. I was nervous, and not confident enough. With my shaky hands and quivering voice I tried, but I struggled a lot and couldn’t even complete my introduction. From that day to today, I have seen a remarkable change within myself. Today not only do I have the confidence but also the conviction that I can achieve my dreams with determination and dedication. If I have to summarize my story in a single word, I would say self-confidence is what that GEM instilled within me,” said Suhani Mishra of Prayagraj whose father works as a contractual labourer in Mumbai and who is one of the participants of the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) Programme, today studying in class 6 at St Joseph’s College (SJC), counted among the best schools of Prayagraj.

Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), a unique initiative of NTPC, was conducted from May 24 to June 20 in the MUNPL’s (a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and UPRVUN Ltd) Srijan Vihar Township Premises.

During this one-month-long workshop for meritorious girl students studying in government schools and hailing from economically weaker section, 40 girls from the government schools of the nearby villages in Meja participated.

Various academic sessions and extracurricular activities such as dance, drama, sports, yoga and self-defense sessions were conducted in the programme with the objective for holistic development of the girl students. Based on their performance, four girls including Suhani Mishra were then chosen whose entire academics is now being sponsored by NTPC.

Recently a feedback session was conducted where the four selected participants shared how the programme brought a positive impact in their lives.

“For us, the self-defense and yoga sessions were the highlights of the GEM. Self-defense activities improved our physical strength and yoga sessions helped us to lead a healthy lifestyle as well as improved our focus in our studies,” said Suhani Singh, also a class 6 student at SJC and another beneficiary who aspires to become an IPS officer one day.

In order to bridge the learning gap, one of the key areas of the GEM Programme is to provide a strong academic base to the girl students. Subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, EVS, and Computer were taught on a regular basis.

Sharing their learning experience, Aruhi Singh and Sahiba, other two selected GEM participants who are also class 6 students at SJC said, “During the GEM Programme, we got an opportunity to learn new subjects like Computer and English which will help us in the future. The co-curricular activities such as art and crafts, mime workshop on environment conservation not only entertained us but also helped us in gaining new skills and expanded the extent of our learning horizons”.

On this initiative, Kedar Ranjan Pandu, CEO, MUNPL informed that MUNPL is providing free education to the four girls who outperformed during the GEM programme and has also future plans to conduct more workshops for the girl students similar to its GEM Programme.