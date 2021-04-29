Number of fines issued for mask violations by PMC lower in April than in March
PUNE The number of fines issued by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) to residents found not wearing a mask dropped from 4,417 in March to 2,597 in April, till the 28th of the month.
PMC had collected a total of Rs22,08,500 from mask violators in March 2021.
In February 2021, PMC had taken action against 2,162 mask violators.
The fines levied by the PMC in March are the highest for a particular month since the pandemic began. In September 2020, 3,438 were fined for not wearing masks, the month with the second-highest number after March 2021.
According to PMC officials the number of fines have reduced as people’s movement is currently restricted.
“People are mostly out on the roads from 8 am-11 am. We are carrying out actions during this time. Action against Covid violators has not stopped,” said Vaibhav Kadlakh, assistant municipal commissioner (Yerawada ward office).
“We have continued site inspections and fines have been imposed on those found in violation,” Somnath Bankar, assistant municipal commissioner (Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward).
Mask violators in the book
Jan 2021
Number of fines levied - 241
Fines collected - Rs1,20,500
Feb 2021
Number of fines levied 2162
Fines collected - 10,81,000
March 2021
Number of fines levied 4417
Fines collected – 22,08,500
April 2021 (till the 28th)
Number of fines levied 2497
Fines collected – 12,48,500
