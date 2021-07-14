Nurmahal man poisons son, self after wife marries again

Jalandhar A 36-year-old man of Nurmahal killed his five-year-old daughter by giving her poison, and subsequently, ended his life too by consuming the same substance at Pandori Jagir village of Jalandhar on Tuesday evening after his wife shared pictures of her second marriage on the social media. His son, also given poison, has survived.

Police have booked the wife of the man for abetment of suicide. They had married eight years ago, but the woman deserted her husband and child around two years ago, without taking a divorce and did not return. Both their families tried to ensure that they resume a normal life, but nothing worked.

Police said three-four days ago, the woman got married with another man and shared pictures on the social media. “Her husband was depressed and shocked at this, and consumed poison. Before doing this, he also gave poison to his two children,” a police source added. A case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) at Nurmahal police station in Jalandhar.