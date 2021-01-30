Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people
In view of the decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed the reopening of Anganwadi centres and gatherings of up to 500 people with strict adherence to the safety guidelines, a notification said.
It asked the School and Mass Education Department to make a decision on the date of reopening of schools for classes 9-12.
The administration also allowed the functioning of cinema halls as per the SOPs issued by the central and state governments.
The relaxations are part of the state government's unlock guidelines which will remain in force till February- end.
Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural gatherings of up to 500 people will be allowed, for which permission will be accorded by district magistrates, municipal commissioners or other officers authorised by them, it said.
The state government allowed a maximum of 50% hall occupancy in closed spaces with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.
Anganwadi Centres will reopen from February 1, while the Department of School and Mass Education will decide on reopening primary schools with the government's approval.
The Department of Higher Education will also make an appropriate decision regarding the reopening of colleges with adherence to the central guidelines, the notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha allows reopening of Anganwadi centres, gatherings of up to 500 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40K health workers get Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, tally touches 261,319
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP reiterates support to protesting farmers, party MPs stage sit-in outside Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 9, 11; Delhi govt colleges and institutes to reopen from February 5: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: After 15 years, Kisan Rail special train leaves for Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People posing with arms on social media on Ludhiana police’s target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Haryana khaps begin meetings to discuss plan of action after Tikait’s appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested in attempt to murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three held in Pune for kidnapping 18-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commute from Jaipur to Delhi gets easier as protesters thin out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters’ strength dwindles as most return home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor among 4 held for theft of jewellery worth ₹55.5 L
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anna Hazare to go on indefinite fast from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
576 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox