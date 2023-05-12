Odisha assembly speaker, two ministers resign amid buzz of cabinet reshuffle

Odisha assembly speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two other state ministers resigned on Friday.

Arukha was appointed Speaker in June last year. (Bikram Keshari Arukha | Facebook)

This development comes in wake of speculations that chief minister Naveen Patnaik is contemplating a reshuffle of his cabinet.

The two ministers of state who resigned are Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Srikant Sahu (Labour).

After submitting his resignation letter, Arukha cited personal reasons as grounds for resignation.

Arukha, who was appointed Speaker in June last year, said, “I have always carried out every responsibility assigned to me by the party and will continue to do so in the future. I will discharge every responsibility assigned to me by the party or in the government. I have sent my resignation to the Deputy Speaker.”

After resigning, both Dash and Sahu said they will shoulder whatever responsibilities the party gave them.

CM Patnaik is currently in the national Capital and will return to his state on Sunday.

In June last year, Patnaik had effected a major reshuffle in the cabinet after all the 20 ministers had resigned.

In the last reshuffle, ministers Dibya Shankar Mishra, Arun Sahoo and Pratap Jena were axed from the cabinet.