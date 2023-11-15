Odisha cabinet approves healthcare scheme to improve hospital infrastructure

The Odisha cabinet on Tuesday approved the ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme which aims to improve infrastructure and ensure sufficient manpower in the state-run healthcare facilities.

The scheme will ensure that basic amenities are improved for patients and their attendants. (Odisha Legislative Assembly)

This development comes a year ahead of the state assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections.

The ₹3,388.73 crore scheme that will run for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 would ensure all public health institutions from district to panchayat level improved in a phased manner for better standards of care and well-being of the patient. Also Read: Odisha cabinet nod to schemes for skill growth

Under the scheme, improved patient waiting area in all such public health facilities will have all the basic patient amenities, hygienic toilet facilities for better patient experience, attendant rest shed for stay at the facility during hospitalisation of patients, digital display boards for improved public awareness.

There will be queue management and patient calling system to reduce overcrowding in service areas, online registration system for better patient management, drug distribution counters for quick dispensing of drugs and laboratory report on phone to avoid multiple visits to hospitals.

Mission Shakti Cafe within the hospital premises will be opened for easy access to refreshment requirements.

The state government is doubling down on its effort on the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, a cashless healthcare scheme that was started in 2018.

Under the scheme, male members of a beneficiary family get cashless coverage up to ₹5 lakh per annum while women members receive ₹10 lakh per annum.

The govermment has so far spent ₹3,550 crore for the treatment of 16.5 lakh patients under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

