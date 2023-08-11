Odisha cabinet approves schemes to train 3 lakh youth, new PPP policy

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha cabinet on Friday approved 19 proposals including a skilling programme to bridge the skill gap in the utilisation of new-age technologies in traditional sectors and a public-private partnership policy that would create an institutional mechanism for speedy clearance of the projects. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (ANI)

The Nua Odisha skilling scheme will work towards addressing the scarcity of skilled human resources in emerging trades by offering high-quality training, fostering industry linkages and enhancing employability skills, chief secretary Pradip Jena said.

“It will help to bridge the skill gap in utilisation of new-age technologies in traditional sectors including handicraft, handloom, and agriculture. Offerings will include fresh skilling for youths, add-on-courses for existing students, digital and e-courses for youths in higher educational institutions, and employability skills for students in various institutions. At least 1 lakh youth would be skilled every year for 3 years under the scheme,” he said.

The Cabinet also approved the Odisha Public Private Partnership Policy to create a level-playing field for all participants and protect the interest of all stakeholders and an institutional mechanism for speedy clearance of the projects.

According to the policy, PPP projects requiring a minimum investment of ₹500 crore would be approved by a high-level clearance Authority (HLCA). The Empowered Committee on Infrastructure (ECI) will have the authority to approve projects of a value ranging from ₹10 crore to ₹500 crore. The Directorate of PPP will provide assistance to the ECI and have the authority to approve projects up to ₹10 crore. A district PPP committee, headed by the district collector and with representation of key administrative agencies at the district level and prominent Industry associations, will coordinate and facilitate the implementation of infrastructure projects on PPP mode.

The PPP Policy 2023 includes 21 sectors with an emphasis on waste management, energy efficiency measures, and renewable and alternative/non-conventional energy sectors. The policy also includes a range of government incentives and assistance under Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and Odisha Infrastructure Development Fund (OIDF) in order to boost the viability of PPP projects.

