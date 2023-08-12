Odisha cabinet nod to schemes for skill growth

The Odisha cabinet on Friday approved 19 proposals including a skilling programme to bridge the skill gap in utilisation of new-age technologies in traditional sectors and a public-private partnership policy that would create an institutional mechanism for speedy clearance of projects. Chief secretary Pradip Jena said the Nua Odisha skilling scheme will work towards addressing the scarcity of skilled human resources in emerging trades (HT)

The Nua Odisha skilling scheme will work towards addressing the scarcity of skilled human resources in emerging trades by offering high-quality training, fostering industry linkages and enhancing employability skills, said chief secretary Pradip Jena.

“It will help bridge the skill gap in utilisation of new-age technologies in traditional sectors including handicraft, handloom, and agriculture. Offerings will include fresh skilling for the youth, add-on courses for existing students, digital and e-courses for the youth in higher educational institutions, and employability skills for students in various institutions. At least one lakh youth would be skilled every year for three years under the scheme,” he said.

The government has made an outlay of ₹385 crore.

The skilling, reskilling, and upskilling opportunities will be provided through ITIs, polytechnics, other government skilling institutions, educational institutions, and MSME, agriculture and craft clusters. Credible programme implementing agencies, comprising reputed industries, training providers, and industry associations, will be brought on board to deliver the skilling programmes through an enabling policy framework based on differential and incentive-based approach.

The cabinet also approved the Odisha Public-Private Partnership Policy to create a level-playing field for all participants and protect interest of all stakeholders, and an institutional mechanism for speedy clearance of the projects.

According to the policy, PPP projects requiring a minimum investment of ₹500 crore will be approved by a high-level clearance authority (HLCA). The Empowered Committee on Infrastructure (ECI) will have the authority to approve projects worth ₹10 crore to ₹500 crore. The directorate of PPP will provide assistance to the ECI and nodal agencies for PPP projects in the state and will also have the authority to approve projects up to ₹10 crore. A district PPP committee, headed by the district collector and with representation to key administrative agencies at the district level and prominent industry associations, will coordinate and facilitate the implementation of infrastructure projects on PPP route.

The PPP Policy 2023 includes 21 sectors which may be implemented on PPP mode with emphasis on waste management, energy efficiency measures, renewable and alternative/ non-conventional energy sectors.

The policy includes a range of government incentives and assistance under the viability gap funding (VGF) and Odisha Infrastructure Development Fund (OIDF) to boost the viability of PPP projects.

