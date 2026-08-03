Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces 110 crore flood relief

Chief minister Mohan Majhi on Monday announced an initial relief package of ₹110 crore after floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least six people and affected more than 860,000 people across 22 districts in the state.
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Majhi said immediate assistance will be disbursed based on preliminary damage assessments, while additional financial support for damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure will be provided after detailed surveys are completed.
The state government said gratuitous relief will continue for all eligible families until normalcy is restored.
Under the relief package, families whose houses were completely destroyed will receive ₹1.2 lakh while assistance ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹8,000 was announced for partially damaged homes, collapsed thatched houses and cowsheds.
Small and marginal farmers will receive compensation of ₹8,500 per hectare for crop losses in rain-fed areas, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated land and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops.
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The next of kin of each of the six people killed in the floods will receive ₹4 lakh under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.
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The next of kin of each of the six people killed in the floods will receive ₹4 lakh under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.
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The government also announced compensation for livestock losses, including ₹37,500 for each milch animal, ₹32,000 for draught animals, ₹20,000 for calves, donkeys and mules, and ₹4,000 for each goat or sheep.
Odisha deployed 199 rescue teams, comprising 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 172 fire service teams, to carry out rescue and relief operations.
Preliminary assessments indicate that 3,567 houses have been damaged and more than 33,458 hectares of agricultural land have been affected.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.