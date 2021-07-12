Odisha doctor donates 30 lakh to her alma mater 64 years after her MBBS

An 84-year-old doctor in western Odisha district of Sambalpur has donated ₹30 lakh from her savings to her alma mater that helped her study MBBS amid financial difficulties over six decades back, HT has learnt.

Dr Narayani Panda, a renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician of Sambalpur, donated a cheque of ₹30 lakh to the Gangadhar Meher University (earlier college) last week, 66 years after she passed out from the institution as a science student. For Dr Panda, it was a case of gurudakshina (payback to teachers). The institution, in 1957, gave her a monthly scholarship of ₹25 to pursue her MBBS course in SCB Medical College in Cuttack city as her veterinarian father did not have enough financial resources to fund her education, as well as 10 of her siblings.

“A month ago I got a call from her saying she has some money to donate to the alma mater that helped her study. She said she wanted to repay something to her institution. Though she passed out of GM University long ago, I was touched by her sense of gratitude,” said professor N Nagaraju, vice-chancellor of GM University, who received the cheque of ₹30 lakh from her during the 77th Foundation Day celebration of the institution.

In 1957, when she secured a seat in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack following an interview, Dr Panda was worried about her father’s ability to fund her education. “My father, who was a veterinary officer in Sambalpur, once told me it would be difficult for him to finance my MBBS education as there were 10 other siblings. But I was determined to study. When I got to know that the GM College Trust was giving monthly assistance of ₹25, I applied and got it. Besides, I got a monthly scholarship of ₹35 for being among the top 3 in the class. The ₹60 that I got was more than enough to fund my medical studies for the first 2 years till my father started paying for my expenses,” said Dr Panda, who was among dozen-odd girls in Odisha pursuing their MBBS degree then.

The GM College Trust was set up in 1944 by a few like-minded intellectuals of Sambalpur to help needy students further their education.

After completing her MBBS, Dr Panda joined the district headquarters hospital in Sambalpur in 1963 but quit a year and a half later after she was transferred to Kalahandi district as she thought she would not be able to look after her younger siblings who were still pursuing their studies. She then joined the municipality hospital in Sambalpur town, from where she retired 31 years ago with a small pension.

“I was the third among 11 siblings. As my sister and 9 brothers looked up to me, I thought it was my duty to look after their education and get established in life. Later, all my brothers and sisters became, principals, lecturers and professors,” she said. In the process of helping her siblings build their careers, she postponed her marriage till her early Forties. Her husband Prashant Mohanty, a renowned journalist of Odia daily Samaj, passed away two years ago.

While she was helping her siblings find their own feet, she did not forget the assistance that GM University provided her back in the day.

Dr Panda said she wanted to give back to the university as her parents valued education above anything else. “My mother was quite instrumental in our education. Though I did not have much money after my retirement, I made up my mind to give back something that helped me pursue my education. Recently, I got some money from the sale of land and also broke my fixed deposit from which I could arrange ₹30 lakh,” she said.

Nagaraju said the ₹30 lakh that Dr Panda donated would burgeon to ₹60 lakh as the state government under its Mo College-Mo University programme gives double the amount donated by alumnae. The Mo College-Mo University programme started in March this year is a platform through which the alumnae can connect and contribute for the development of their alma mater.

“She was hesitant towards any publicity for her contribution. But we too have a sense of gratitude towards her act of philanthropy,” said the vice-chancellor. The chairman of Mo College-Mo University programme, Akash Dasnayak praised her contribution saying her gesture was worth emulating.

Though retired now, Dr Panda was treating patients till the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year and keeps visiting people who need treatment in her district.