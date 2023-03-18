Odisha drivers call off strike after three days

The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangh has called off their strike following a written assurance from the state government that their demands will be resolved within three months, the Mahasangh’s president Prashanta Menduli said on Friday, three days after the agitation was begun.

The Odisha chief secretary said the drivers’ strike was impacting students appearing in exams, patients going to hospitals and supply of essential commodities. (ANI Photo)

The agitating drivers have been demanding formation of a welfare fund, death benefits, social security including pension after 60 years of age, parking facilities and wayside amenities among others.

Their decision to suspend the strike came shortly after Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena and director general of police (DGP) Sunil Bansal appealed to the striking drivers to withdraw the stir. The chief secretary said the strike is impacting students appearing in exams, patients going to hospitals and supply of essential commodities

The strike by the drivers had led to scarcity of fuel in many outlets across the state and rise in price of vegetables as the vegetable trucks and fuel tanks were stopped on the way. Passengers and daily commuters were left stranded as the striking drivers blocked the national and state expressways at different places.

