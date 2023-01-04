Odisha extends free rice scheme under state food scheme for one more year
The state exchequer has earmarked ₹185 crore for the scheme, a release from the chief minister’s office said on Tuesday
The Naveen Patnaik government on Tuesday announced that the beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will continue to get free rice of 5 kg per person till the end of December 2023, much in line with a similar move by the Union government.
The state exchequer has earmarked ₹185 crore for the scheme, a release from the chief minister’s office said in a statement.
Since October 2018, the state government has been distributing 5 kg rice per person per month at ₹1 per kg to those who have been left out from the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
After the Covid-19 outbreak, the beneficiaries under the SFSS have been provided with additional rice and pulses in the last 28 months. Besides, a cash incentive of ₹1,000 has been provided to each family under NFSA and SFSS, twice during this period.
Last month, the Narendra Modi-led central government ended the fiscally-draining Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), but decided that nearly 813 million beneficiaries will receive 5 kg grain per person every month for free under the NFSA till end of this year.
The PMGKAY, which was in effect during and after the pandemic, cost ₹3.91 lakh crore to the national exchequer.
