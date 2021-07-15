Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Odisha forest officer’s family blames his wife, boss for his death
others

Odisha forest officer’s family blames his wife, boss for his death

Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, a 2020 batch Odisha Forest Service officer, sustained over 80% burns at his official quarters while he was reportedly burning old newspapers and some papers. He died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The family of a forest officer, who died of burn injuries under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, has blamed his wife, their cook, and a divisional forest officer (DFO) for his death in Odisha’s Gajapati district.

Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, a 2020 batch Odisha Forest Service officer, sustained over 80% burns at his official quarters while he was reportedly burning old newspapers and some papers. He died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Mohapatra’s father, Abhiram, has filed a police complaint accusing DFO and Mohapatra’s boss, Sangram Behera, cook Manmath Kumbha, his daughter-in-law Bidya Bharati Panda of conspiracy that led to his son’s death.

Also Read | First-ever study to check human anthrax cases underway in Odisha’s Koraput

Bibekananda Swain, a police officer, said they recorded Mohapatra’s dying declaration and registered a murder case. “Police are looking at all available angles after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC (Indian penal Code).”

Abhiram said there were two people in the house when the incident happened. “We were not told about the incident for 15 hours. It is hard to believe a person will suffer 90% burn injuries in presence of his wife. His wife, with the help of someone else, set Soumya on fire. My son earlier complained to me that the DFO was having... (a) relationship with my daughter-in-law. My son told me that he was being sent on night patrolling by the DFO so that he could visit my son’s quarter in his absence. My son used to cry while narrating his ordeal over the phone,” Abhiram said in his complaint.

Behera denied the allegations. “I have lost a younger brother and close colleague in a mishap. It is unfortunate and tragic that such allegations are being levelled against me. I have never called Soumya’s wife over the phone.”

Panda also refuted the allegations. “We had a very good relationship. No official has any role in his death.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video

‘We’re having Pluto party, we didn’t even planet’: Nasa’s post intrigues people

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP