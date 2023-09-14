Odisha: Former BJD sarpanch, husband found murdered; bodies dumped in a well

A former woman sarpanch of Biju Janata Dal and her ‘gram rakhi’ husband were found murdered and their bodies dumped in a well near their house on Thursday morning, the police said.

Representational image.

Locals alerted the police about the murder of Rambha Patra, the former sarpanch of K Balipala grampanchayat under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district, and her husband Niranjan Patra, a ‘gram rakhi’ from Mayurnacha village.

“Bloodstains were found in their house. After a frantic search, their bodies were found dumped in a well near their house,” Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu said.

Police recovered the bodies and registered a case based on the complaint by the nephew of the deceased. The exact reason for the murder is yet to be known, the police said, adding that a probe is on.

Rambha Patra was a sarpanch between 2017 and 2022.