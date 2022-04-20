Odisha man finds jewellery bag worth 20 lakh lying on road; returns to owner

BHUBANESWAR: A man in Odisha’s Sambalpur returned a bagful of gold ornaments worth ₹20 lakh that he found lying on road to its original owner, police said.

Tapas Chandra Swain, senior assistant at the Regional Education Directorate, found the bag containing gold ornaments on road while he was returning home in SRIT colony on Monday evening. When he opened it, he was shocked to find gold ornaments inside it. Swain then waited at the spot hoping that the rightful owner may turn up.

“When no one turned up, I called up a friend and the Ainthapalli police station. I then went to the police station to deposit the bag. The inspector then made a seizure list of the ornaments kept in the bag,” said Swain.

The husband-wife duo who had lost the jewellery bag meanwhile lodged a complaint with the police and were handed over their ornaments.

Sambalpur SP, B Gangadhar who on Tuesday felicitated Swain, said he has shown honesty of character. “He could have just walked away with the ornaments. As a token of appreciation for his honesty, we gave him a cash reward of ₹1,000. We hope more and more people will emulate Swain,” said Gangadhar.

