Odisha man held for killing, burning body of woman he was in relationship with

A 40-year-old man from Odisha’s Bolangir has been arrested for allegedly killing a 26-year-old woman he was in a relationship with and burning her body in a forest last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy police superintendent Laxminarayan Marandi said Sachin Agarwal has confessed to having shot and killed the woman who worked with a bank in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

“We found the half-burnt body of the woman in the cashew forests of Tureikela...on November 24 after some locals reported about it. After we checked with locals about its identity, we got to know about a missing person’s case lodged...two days ago by the family of the woman. After some initial investigation, we detained Sachin Agrawal as he was last seen with her on November 19,” said Marandi.

Raipur police superintendent Prashant Agarwal said the woman was from Chhattisgarh’s Korba and reported missing on November 22. “A day after, a missing complaint was lodged...and an investigation was started.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An investigator said Sachin Agarwal, who also faces other criminal cases including one related to cannabis trafficking, is suspected to have shot and killed the woman on November 21 as he thought she was seeing someone else.

Sachin Agrawal knew the woman since 2019. “On November 19, Sachin Agrawal came to Raipur and the two went to a mall to watch a movie...[the woman] received a call on her mobile phone from [someone]. This apparently led to an altercation between the two.”

The investigator said Sachin Agarwal later brought the woman to Bolangir on November 21 on the pretext of introducing her to his family to finalise their wedding.

“...on the way, he allegedly shot her dead in the forests of Tureikela and tried to dispose of her body by burning it there.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.