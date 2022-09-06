Odisha: Man who killed wife, dumped body in septic tank, arrested after 4 months

More than four months after he killed his wife following a heated altercation and then dumped her body in a septic tank, police in Koraput district arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Police in Koraput said they arrested Dasarath Sahu (52) on charges of murdering his wife Gouri Sahu (45) of Goudaguda village under Kakiriguma police station area after they had a heated altercation on April 18.

“After killing her, Dasarath had thrown the body in the septic tank of his house till it was recovered. All that we could get was a skull and a few bones which were sent to the forensic laboratory in Bhubaneswar,” said inspector of Kakiriguma police station, Ullas Rout.

Police said the woman was under medication for psychiatric disorder for over two years which often led to altercation between the couple. Dasarath was particularly upset with his wife as she was not taking her medicines regularly.

“On April 18, the two had a fight following which Dasarath pushed his wife resulting in head injury. Instead of taking her to hospital, he threw the body in septic tank of his house. When his neighbours asked about his wife, he would give wayward answers. Since April 18, Dasrath dodged all queries of his father-in-law Dambarudhar saying she left the house without telling anyone,”said the inspector.

The woman’s father started thought something was amiss when his grandson and granddaughter said they have not seen their mother for months.

The woman’s father on August 15 lodged a complaint with Kakiriguma police station about her disappearance. Dissatisfied with the investigation by the cops, he lodged another complaint on August 24 following which police started questioning Dasarath.

“After vigorous questioning, he admitted to have killed his wife accidentally. After Dasarath pointed out the place where he had disposed of his wife’s body, a police team led by Laxmipur SDPO Aswini Kumar Nayak opened the septic tank and recovered a skull and skeleton purportedly that of Dasarath’s wife,” said the inspector.