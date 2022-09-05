Ghaziabad: Wife murdered over dowry; man arrested

Police on Monday arrested a newly married restaurant owner, who allegedly murdered his wife to death at his house in Misalgarhi near Dasna in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

According to the family of the deceased woman, her “husband used a baseball bat to inflict severe injuries on her head and later strangled her”.

Police have said that the incident took place late Sunday night, and the incident was reported to the police on Monday after the parents of the woman came to know about her death. The suspect was identified as Gaurav Kumar, 26, while his deceased wife was identified as Tina, 23.

“We last spoke to Tina on Sunday, and then we got a call from one of our relatives, who live in the same locality as Tina, that she has been murdered. When we rushed to her in-laws’ house, we saw severe injuries in her head and a piece of cloth tied to her neck,” said Suresh Chand, Tina’s uncle. He alleged that Kumar used to demand a Royal Enfield motorcycle, but Tina’s family gave him a less expensive bike.

“Later, he demanded a car after which Tina’s father gave him ₹3 lakh last month to get a new car financed. But on Sunday night, Kumar beat her up with a baseball bat and later strangled her with a piece of cloth. We have filed a police complaint in this connection,” added Tina’s uncle.

“The woman’s family has alleged that their daughter was killed for dowry. The suspect used to indulge in frequent altercations with his wife. The body has been sent for autopsy, but prima facie it seems a clear case of murder. We found the body in the house and there were severe injuries on her head and it seems she was strangulated too,” said Akash Patel, assistant superintendent of police.

On the basis of the complaint filed by Tina’s family, police have arrested the suspect and his family members and have registered an FIR at Masuri police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.