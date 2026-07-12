Lionel Messi's Argentina leave it late again, break Switzerland to book World Cup semifinal berth

Another knockout game. Another night when Argentina stared elimination in the face. Another escape. Just when Switzerland looked capable of dragging the defending champions to penalties, Julian Alvarez produced the decisive breakthrough in extra time before Lautaro Martinez drove the final nail into the coffin with a stoppage-time strike, sealing a 3-1 victory in Kansas City and keeping Lionel Messi's World Cup dream alive. Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates (REUTERS)

It has become the defining theme of Argentina's title defence. They were pushed to the brink by Cape Verde in the Round of 32, clawed their way back from 2-0 down against Egypt in the Round of 16, and once again found themselves under immense pressure against a stubborn Switzerland. Yet, every time the darkness has closed in, Lionel Scaloni's side have found a way to respond, refusing to surrender their crown without a fight.

Now, history is within touching distance. No nation has successfully defended the FIFA World Cup title in the last 64 years. Led by 39-year-old Messi, Argentina are just two wins away from joining the only teams to retain football's biggest prize — Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).

Unlike the Egypt clash, Argentina struck first. Just 10 minutes into the contest, Alexis Mac Allister rose highest to head home a pinpoint Lionel Messi corner and hand the South Americans an early advantage.

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Switzerland, however, emerged a transformed side after the break. They dominated large spells of the second half and were rewarded when Nottingham Forest forward Dan Ndoye squeezed home from a tight angle to draw the scores level.

Just as Switzerland began sensing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, the match took another dramatic turn.

Breel Embolo was controversially shown a second yellow card for simulation following a VAR review, with the referee overturning his initial decision to caution Leandro Paredes for the challenge. It’s the second time a yellow card has been overturned using the “mistaken identity” protocol at the World Cup. The rule allows the video assistant referee to intervene when an incorrect player is shown a yellow or red card.

Reduced to 10 men, Switzerland were left with a mountain to climb.

Just like against Egypt, Argentina launched an all-out assault with full time winding down. Messi came inches away, bending a right-footed curler just beyond the far post. Wave after wave of attacks followed as the 10-man Swiss packed their box with all nine outfield players. But even after nine minutes of stoppage time, Argentina could not break through, sending the quarterfinal into extra time.

Switzerland, despite their limitations, have left absolutely everything on the pitch, thus denying Argentina any real chance in the opening half of the extra time.

But the pressure never relented. Switzerland held firm in their defensive shape as Argentina patiently searched for an opening. With eight minutes left on the clock, Messi unleashed a right-footed effort from inside the box, but the goalkeeper parried it away. The danger, however, was far from over. Argentina quickly recycled possession, and the ball fell to Alvarez, who unleashed a thunderous right-footed strike into the top corner, a goal that could easily be remembered as one of the finest of the tournament.

Argentina weren't done yet. Deep into stoppage time, Lautaro pounced on the rebound after Switzerland goalkeeper saved Thiago Almada's effort and slammed home to seal a 3-1 victory, breaking Swiss hearts.

Argentina will face England, after Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Norway 2-1 in extra time, courtesy a winner from Jude Bellingham, in the second semifinal on July 16 in Atlanta, while France take on Spain in the first semifinal on July 15 in Dallas.