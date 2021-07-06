Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha records highest single-day vaccination

The doses on Monday were administered across 1,735 centres and nearly half of them were given to people in the 18-44 age group
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Representational image. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Odisha on Monday administered over 40,00,00 Covid-19 vaccine doses, surpassing its previous high of 33,20,00 on June 21, officials said. The doses on Monday were administered across 1,735 centres and nearly half of them were given to people in the 18-44 age group, they added. On Monday, the state also achieved another milestone by administering the first doses to at least 10 million.

“Many congratulations to our health team and to the citizens of Odisha who made it possible,” the state health department tweeted. The state has over 30 million people in the 18+ age group, who are eligible for vaccination.

