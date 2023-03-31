Odisha: Seven members of wedding party die after vehicle plunges into canal

At least seven members of a bridegroom party were killed, while four others were injured, when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Odisha’s Sambalpur district in the wee hours of Friday. Representational image.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Khamari, Divya Loha, Saroj Seth, Sumant Bhoi, Subal Bhoi and Ramakant Bhoi. The identity of the seventh deceased is yet to be ascertained. The injured have been admitted to the Sambalpur hospital.

Police officials said the vehicle carrying members of the bridegroom’s family and relatives from Laddhara village in Jharsuguda district had gone to Parmanpur area under Gham police station limits in Sambalpur on Thursday evening.

After dinner, some of them were returning home in an SUV when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into Gham Canal around 2 am.

“We broke open the windows and managed to escape,” said a survivor.