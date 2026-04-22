Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government on Wednesday unveiled its new brand positioning and tagline, 'Think India, Think Odisha', to promote its tourism. Odisha unveils 'Think India, Think Odisha' tagline to promote tourism

The new tagline was formally launched alongside the announcement of OMC Puri Coastal Marathon , a first-of-its-kind international sporting event aimed at strengthening Odisha's footprint in sports and experiential tourism. Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Department in-charge Pravati Parida attended the event.

Aligned with the state's long-term vision for building 'Samrudh Odisha-2036' and Vision for Vikshit Bharat 2047, the rebranding signals Odisha's transition from being a hidden gem to a confident, globally competitive tourism hub, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida emphasised that Odisha is steadily evolving into a high-performance tourism economy, driven by strategic branding, infrastructure development, and immersive visitor experiences.

The new tagline reflects a bold and aspirational identity that invites the world to explore India through Odisha's rich cultural, spiritual, and natural offerings, she said.

The event was preceded by a ceremonial run along the Puri sea beach, witnessing enthusiastic participation from fitness enthusiasts and the local community.

The first edition of OMC Puri Coastal Marathon is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2026, and with a total prize pool of more than ₹1 crore, it is positioned among the most competitive running events in the country.

Designed to attract elite athletes, amateur runners, and international participants, the marathon offers a unique running experience along Puri's scenic coastline with a starting 6 km run on golden sand, officials said.

The event will feature multiple race categories, including full marathon , half marathon , 10 km, and 5 km, ensuring inclusive participation.

During the event, the official marathon website was also launched, and registrations are now open. Participants from across India and abroad can register starting on April 22 to be part of this landmark international event, officials said.

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