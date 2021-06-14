Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Odisha urges Centre to change vaccine ratio for govt, pvt hospitals
others

Odisha urges Centre to change vaccine ratio for govt, pvt hospitals

The state has urged the Centre to revise the guidelines set for government and private vaccine procurement allocation ratio in the state from 75:25 to 95:5.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Gurugram , India - June 10, 2021: A Young woman get her first Jab of Covid Vaccination in 18 plus category at Poly Clinic in Sector 31 in Gurugram , India, on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times) (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)

Odisha government on Monday urged the Centre to revise the guidelines set for government and private vaccine procurement allocation ratio in the state from 75:25 to 95:5, Odisha additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra stated in a letter to ministry of health and family welfare secretary.

Mohapatra urged the Centre to revise the allocation ratio as the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about five per cent of the total healthcare sector in the State.

“It has been mentioned that 25 per cent of monthly production of vaccines by domestic manufacturers can be directly procured by private hospitals. However, till date, only four private hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers,” said Mohapatra.

“In Odisha, the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about five per cent of the total health care sector in the state. Hence, it is apprehended that as per the existing guidelines, Odisha will lose out on its proportionate share of 25 per cent allocation of vaccines to the private sector.”

Last week, PM Modi announced that from June 21, the Centre will provide Covid-19 vaccines to all states. Modi said the government will procure 75 per cent of all vaccines produced in India and supply them to adults free of cost while private hospitals can procure the rest 25 per cent and administer those at a price fixed by the Centre. The central government fixed the price of the Covishield vaccine at 780, Covaxin at 1,410, and Sputnik V at 1,145. It also capped the service charge of vaccines administered by private hospitals at 150.

Till Monday evening, Odisha had administered 8.94 million doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to beneficiaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP