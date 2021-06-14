Odisha urges Centre to change vaccine ratio for govt, pvt hospitals

Odisha government on Monday urged the Centre to revise the guidelines set for government and private vaccine procurement allocation ratio in the state from 75:25 to 95:5, Odisha additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra stated in a letter to ministry of health and family welfare secretary.

Mohapatra urged the Centre to revise the allocation ratio as the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about five per cent of the total healthcare sector in the State.

“It has been mentioned that 25 per cent of monthly production of vaccines by domestic manufacturers can be directly procured by private hospitals. However, till date, only four private hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers,” said Mohapatra.

“In Odisha, the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about five per cent of the total health care sector in the state. Hence, it is apprehended that as per the existing guidelines, Odisha will lose out on its proportionate share of 25 per cent allocation of vaccines to the private sector.”

Last week, PM Modi announced that from June 21, the Centre will provide Covid-19 vaccines to all states. Modi said the government will procure 75 per cent of all vaccines produced in India and supply them to adults free of cost while private hospitals can procure the rest 25 per cent and administer those at a price fixed by the Centre. The central government fixed the price of the Covishield vaccine at ₹780, Covaxin at ₹1,410, and Sputnik V at ₹1,145. It also capped the service charge of vaccines administered by private hospitals at ₹150.

Till Monday evening, Odisha had administered 8.94 million doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to beneficiaries.