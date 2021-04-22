Home / Cities / Others / Odisha varsity V-C booked for abetment to suicide
Odisha varsity V-C booked for abetment to suicide

A contractual employee allegedly doused himself with petrol before setting himself afire inside the V-C’s chamber. He was referred to Cuttack for treatment but succumbed to his 90% burn injuries on the way
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The Odisha police have booked three people, including the vice-chancellor (V-C) of a university in the Sambalpur district, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a contractual employee on Tuesday. The employee allegedly doused himself with petrol before setting himself afire inside the V-C’s chamber. He was referred to Cuttack for treatment but succumbed to his 90% burn injuries on the way.

The employee had been working as a technical assistant at the university since 1993, but his service was not regularised despite several requests.

Sambalpur police superintendent B Gangadhar said the V-C and the two others would be interrogated.

The V-C allegedly humiliated the employee for apparently leaking the information of the felling of trees in front of the university’s administrative building.

The employee earlier wrote a letter to the registrar of the university accusing the V-C of abusing him over felling of trees and leaking the news to the local media. “He used filthy words against me. He threatened to throw me out from the hostel and accused me of stealing some furniture. When I asked him for proof, he threw me out of his room,” the employee wrote in the letter. He added as an underpaid employee, he was being unfairly targeted by the V-C. “I am going to commit suicide today if the vice-chancellor does not apologise in front of all employees as he has accused me without any fault of mine.”

