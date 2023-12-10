Odisha: Wild bear mauls contractor to death, villagers stone animal to death

A wild bear was beaten to death by people in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district hours after it mauled a contractor of Bharatmala project to death.

The wild bear also attacked two villagers in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district. (File)

Wildlife officials said contractor Brijesh Kuma, who was a contractor of Bharatmala project near Bikramapur Bhatra village, was mauled to death by a bear on Saturday morning while he was going for morning ablutions.

The contractors, who belonged to Madhya Pradesh, tried to escape from the clutches of the wild animal, but the bear mauled him to death on the spot.

When the bear appeared again after some time, it attacked two villagers. The enraged villagers armed with sticks and traditional weapons found the wild animal in an open ground and pelted stones at it. As the bear got injured and fell down, the villagers beat the animal to death.