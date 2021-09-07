Odisha’s Manda buffalo 19th buffalo breed to be recognised by NBAGR

The Manda buffalo found in Odisha’s Koraput district and characterised by its flat forehead with short muzzle and broad semi circular horns has become the 19th buffalo breed in India to be recognised by National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources.

A detailed survey was conducted by the Animal Resources Development Department of Odisha in collaboration with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in 2019.

Dr Susanta Kumar Dash, an animal geneticist, said Manda are small, sturdy buffaloes, and both male and females are used for ploughing and in agricultural operations in Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.

“These buffaloes have ash grey and grey-coloured coats with copper colour hair. Their lower legs are light in colour with copper-coloured hair at the knee. Some animals are silver-white in colour. These animals are resistant to parasitic infection and less prone to disease,s and can live, produce and reproduce in a low/nil input system. These buffaloes mature at around three years and drop the first calf at around four years. Every 1.5 to 2 years they give birth to a calf for the whole life of around 20 years,” said the professor.

There are around 100,000 Manda buffaloes in the Eastern Ghats.

Dash said after the recognition, the state and Centre will make efforts to conserve this unique buffalo genetic resource of Odisha and enhance their productivity through breeding strategy. The governments will help in marketing the produce- milk, curd and ghee- at a premium price resulting in the improvement of the livelihood of the stakeholders.