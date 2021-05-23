Of 690 gram panchayats of Agra, Covid cases found in 169: Admn

A survey by the Agra district administration in rural areas has found that of the 690 gram panchayats falling within its limits, 169 were affected while 521 stayed safe from the Covid pandemic.

The survey was launched recently under the state government’s test-trace-treat campaign to break the Covid infection chain in rural areas.

“On basis of this survey, new strategy is being made for tracing, testing and treating the villagers. The required steps are being taken and those villagers found suspected or symptomatic are being tested,” said district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

He said 67 gram panchayats spread in three blocks of Achhnera, Saiyyan and Fatehpur Sikri were found to be the most affected by the virus.

Giving the breakup, Singh said in Acchnera block having 52 gram panchayats most number of infections were found in 25 gram panchayats.

Similarly in Fatehpur Sikri block, infections were reported from 21 gram panchayats while 35 remained safe from Covid-19 spread, he said.

In Saiyyan block, of the 44 gram panchayats, infections were reported from 21 while 23 were free from the virus.

Standing out in the survey was Bah block where no positive cases were found in any of the 50 gram panchayats.

The DM further said only a few cases were reported in Jagner, Pinahat and Kheragarh blocks.

However, the administration hasn’t released the exact number of positive cases reported in these gram panchayats.