Of nostalgia & pride: 30 yrs on, Sri Lankan PM back in DU

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya experienced a poignant moment of nostalgia and pride on Thursday as she returned to Delhi University’s Hindu College—her alma mater—and visited the classroom 27, the very space where she studied as a sociology student more than three decades ago.

Her visit was perhaps even more exciting for the students of the college as the lawns and corridors filled up with enthusiastic students hours before the PM’s scheduled visit, with teachers coordinating the event making sure that everything went according to plan.

The unmistakable energy of excitement and nervousness was palpable as Amarasuriya stepped onto the lawns of Hindu college—“a historic homecoming” as described by the principal Anju Srivastava earlier.

The PM was accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of 16 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, followed by a ceremonial tree plantation to commemorate the occasion.

In her welcome address, Srivastava, while addressing the prime minister of Sri Lanka, said, “Your homecoming reminds us that the seeds of learning sown within these walls blossom into lives of leadership, vision and service across nations and generations. You are an inspiration for our student community – past, present and future.”

Srivastava added, “Madam Prime Minister, your journey from these classrooms to the highest office in your nation is a testament to the power of education to transcend boundaries. True learning builds bridges of understanding between communities, between nations, and across the shared waters that connect us all in South Asia.”

This was followed by Amarasuriya’s address.

“When I walked through the gates of this college as a young student from Sri Lanka in 1991, I carried with me a mixture of dreams, uncertainties, hopes, questions and also more than a little nervousness,” Amarasuriya said. “As I entered the college through the very same gates today, over three decades later, I was filled with nostalgia and also admiration.”

While addressing the crowd of students and faculty members gathered in the Sanganeria auditorium, the Sri Lankan PM reminisced about how the endless conversations about inequality, feminism, human development, politics, films, drama, and theatre that she had on the very lawns of the college shaped her journey.

Speaking about the professors, she said, “They didn’t just teach me theories, but they encouraged me to think critically, to question and to never accept injustice as inevitable.”

Defining her journey from Hindu college to the post of PM in Sri Lanka, Amarasuriya said, “Sometimes, to create the change we study and advocate for, we must step into the arena ourselves.”

Encouraging students to take up a more active role in shaping the country’s future, she said, “Also remember that democracy is not a spectator’s role. It’s hard work. Active citizenship means more than just voting or commenting online or presenting your opinion on Instagram or Twitter…..It means engaging with your community, standing up for justice and contributing to the common good in whatever capacity you can.”

Speaking on India-Sri Lanka relations, Amarasuriya mentioned that the two nations are bound by a common heritage of tradition, values and respect.

“These cultural ties are woven into the fabric of our societies. So we may disagree with each other at times, we may not like everything about each other, but I think that’s like families, that’s like real relationships. India has been an unwavering partner in Sri Lanka’s journey, supporting our economic recovery, providing critical assistance during times of crisis, and standing with us in our pursuit of stability and growth,” she said.

Ending her speech, Amarasuriya urged students to use the gift of education wisely and responsibly, “to build bridges, not walls”.

“We are a country that is rebuilding, eager to learn, teach and co-create with India. It would be a pleasure to see increasing student exchanges between Indian and Sri Lankan students,” she said at the end.

Following the address, Amarasuriya also embarked on a brief tour of the college, revisiting the classroom no 27, and the corridors where she spent her time as a sociology student between 1991-1994.

The PM also visited the skill training facility at the perfumery lab, and the social and ethnographic research laboratory, which has been named after her by the college, as a tribute to her achievements and contributions.